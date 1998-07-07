Predators Pick Up Fitzgerald

The Nashville Predators Monday signed free agent forward Tom Fitzgerald and named him the expansion franchise's first captain.

Fitzgerald, 29, spent most of last season with the Florida Panthers before a trade sent the Billerica, Mass., native to the Colorado Avalanche. The 6-foot, 190-pound Fitzgerald played nearly five seasons with Florida after spending his first five years in the league with the New York Islanders.

Details of his contract with Nashville were not released.

The first choice of the Islanders, 17th overall, in the 1986 entry draft, Fitzgerald has scored 81 goals and collected 112 assists for 193 points to go with 403 penalty minutes in 569 career NHL matches.

"Tom's leadership skills on and off the ice will play a key part in setting the tone and message during our inaugural season," Predators general manager David Poile said.

"His past experience with Florida's expansion team combined with his on-ice performance and dedication make him the ideal individual to serve as the Predators' first captain."

