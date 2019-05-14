2019 Preakness Stakes: How to watch and what to know about the second race in the Triple Crown

The 144th running of the Preakness Stakes is a few days away. Gamblers and horse-racing fans alike are wondering what surprises may lie ahead, especially after the drama that was this year's Kentucky Derby. Right now, the field at the 2019 Preakness features 12 horses competing for a purse of $1.5 million.

Maximum Security, the horse who crossed the finish line first in the 2019 Kentucky Derby but was later disqualified, will not be running in the Preakness. His owners were denied an appeal in court last week when they attempted to challenge the controversial results of the Derby.

Country House, the horse that pulled off the upset Derby victory, is also skipping the Preakness, so there is no chance for a Triple Crown winner this year. Trainer Bill Mott said Country House "developed a little bit of a cough," but is not seriously ill, CBS Sports reports,

The Preakness Stakes is the second race of the famed Triple Crown, following the Kentucky Derby. The final race, the Belmont Stakes, is held three weeks after the Preakness.

Appeal by Maximum Security's owners denied over Kentucky Derby disqualification

How to watch the Preakness Stakes

Preakness coverage starts at 2:30 p.m. NBC will not stream the actual Preakness race on their NBC Sports Live service.

Date: Saturday, May 18, 2019



Saturday, May 18, 2019 Where: Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore, Maryland

Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore, Maryland Post time: 6:48 p.m. ET



6:48 p.m. ET Pre-race TV coverage: 2:30-5 p.m. on NBCSN



2:30-5 p.m. on NBCSN TV channel: 5:00-7:15 p.m. on NBC

5:00-7:15 p.m. on NBC Online stream: NBC Sports app or watch on fuboTV – start a free trial

Weather

According to National Weather Service, Saturday at the Baltimore Inner Harbor will be partly sunny with a high near 78, featuring a slight chance of showers and light winds. As we saw two weeks ago with The Kentucky Derby, rain won't stop these horses from racing.

Preakness opening odds and post positions



Here is the preliminary list of horses being considered for the Preakness Stakes on Saturday, as provided by our friends at CBS Sports. Betting odds are listed in parentheses next to each horse. Read a full rundown of the Preakness field for more on each horse. be sure to take a look at picks by Jody Demling, "Hammerin'" Hank Goldberg, and Rick Eng from our sister site, SportsLine.

Improbable 2-1

War of Will 3-1

Alwaysmining 8-1

Win Win Win 8-1

Bourbon War 10-1

Owendale 10-1

Anothertwistafate 12-1

Signalman 14-1

Bodexpress 16-1

Warrior's Charge 16-1

Laughing Fox 20-1

Market King 20-1