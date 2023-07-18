Winning numbers for $922 million Powerball drawing announced

The winning numbers for Monday night's $922 million Powerball jackpot are 5, 8, 9, 17, 41 and Powerball 21.

The jackpot increased to an estimated $900 million after nobody won Saturday night and surged again Monday as more people bought tickets. It is the third-largest jackpot in the game's history and the seventh-highest in U.S. lottery history.

With the odds of winning just 1 in 292,201,338, there have been 37 drawings since the Powerball jackpot was last claimed in April.

Should someone win Monday night, they would have the option to claim the $900 million in annual payouts, or a lump sum cash payment of $465.1 million, according to the lottery. Both figures are before taxes.

Debbie Kempf, store director at Cosentino's Price Chopper in St. Joseph, Missouri, said the store sees an increase in sales as the jackpot gets bigger.

"As it grows and the hype increases, you know, everyone gets kind of excited. So that's where you get all those people who don't generally buy tickets, think, 'Why not? Why not me?'" Kempf said, adding that she also sees "your regulars" who buy tickets every week but may buy a few more as the jackpot increases.

"Sometimes you'll see groups of people or families go together and pool their money and to purchase a larger amount — you know, more opportunity," she said.

Winning Powerball numbers are drawn every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.

The Mega Millions lottery is also steadily growing, with the estimated jackpot standing at $640 million as of Monday night. Mega Millions drawings happen on Tuesdays and Fridays.