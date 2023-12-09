Watch CBS News
Local News

Pope Francis names new Auxiliary Bishop of Boston

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Pope Francis names new Auxiliary Bishop of Boston
Pope Francis names new Auxiliary Bishop of Boston 00:37

BOSTON - Pope Francis has named 47-year-old Cristiano Guilherme Borro Barbosa as the new Auxiliary Bishop for the Boston Archdiocese.

Cardinal Sean O'Malley announced the news on Saturday morning. 

Reverend Barbosa is currently serving as episcopal vicar for the central region of the Boston Archdiocese and as secretary for evangelization and discipleship. 

The Brazilian-born reverend became a priest in 2007, and has served at a number of local parishes in Massachusetts including Cambridge and Lowell.

He speaks English, Spanish, and Portuguese. He is also a trained psychologist.

He will serve under Cardinal O'Malley, and will be ordained as bishop in February.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on December 9, 2023 / 6:51 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.