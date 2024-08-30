Neighbor arrested, charged with murder in elderly couple's disappearance from California nudist resort

An arrest has been made in connection with the disappearance of an elderly couple who vanished from the Olive Dell Ranch nudist resort in San Bernardino County on Saturday.

Redlands police said Friday that Michael Royce Sparks, 62, the couple's neighbor, was arrested, charged with murder and booked at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga.

On Thursday, police said that they had identified a person of interest — the couple's next-door neighbor — who may have been involved in the disappearance of Daniel Menard, 79, and his wife, Stephanie Menard, 73.

At a Friday morning news conference, Carl Baker, a spokesman for the city of Redlands and Redlands Police Department said police will use cadaver dogs to search for the couple's bodies at Sparks' residence.

The Menards were last seen at the Olive Dell Ranch around 10 a.m. Saturday, according to police. Their dog, a small white Shih Tzu named Cuddles, was with them.

A days-long search

In the days following the Menards' disappearance, friends expressed concern as police dispatched dogs and a sheriff's office helicopter to aid in the search.

"We suspect that there may have been foul play," Baker said during a brief news conference Thursday afternoon.

Police said that a tip had been called into investigators, prompting them to search the home of the Menards' neighbor.

"We obtained a search warrant to try and locate the suspect," Baker said.

SWAT teams used armored vehicles to tear down walls of the neighbor's house instead of entering it "for the officer's safety," according to police.

Baker said Friday that police will continue investigating the dismantled home to search for the couple.

"We are confident that they are deceased and that they are still here on the property," he said.

"Very suspicious for them to be gone"

Shortly after the couple was last seen, their unlocked car was found down the street from their home in the 26000 block of Keissel Road in Redlands. Some of their possessions, including their cellphones and Stephanie Menard's purse, were found at the home.

The circumstances of their disappearance had led to concerns from friends.

"I just want them back," said Sandy Marinelli, who has been friends with the couple for more than a decade. "They don't deserve this. ... They're just good people. They go to church. They don't deserve any of this."

Marinelli said another neighbor went to the couple's home on Sunday when they weren't ready for church and discovered Stephanie Menard's cane inside. She also said a TV and computer were left on.

But the couple was nowhere to be found.

"It was just very suspicious for them to be gone," Marinelli said.