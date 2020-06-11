Watch live: PlayStation 5 future of gaming event

Sony is hosting a livestream event at 4 p.m. ET to unveil new video game titles for its upcoming PlayStation 5 video game console. You can watch the announcement in the video player above.

The company had to delay its event after worldwide protests over the death of George Floyd. It originally planned to hold the event June 4 during the coronavirus pandemic, which caused the annual E3 video game show to be canceled, according to CNET.

PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan initially said the event would be the first look at games for the console. It was to be held entirely online and last about an hour.

"While we understand gamers worldwide are excited to see PS5 games, we do not feel that right now is a time for celebration and for now, we want to stand back and allow more important voices to be heard," the company tweeted June 1.