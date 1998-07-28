Players Want To Showboat For NBA

Jason Sasser isn't just going for the gold at the World Basketball Championships. He's looking to resurrect a career.

The former NBA draft pick's story and sentiments mirror those of most of his U.S. teammates at the tournament, which starts Wednesday.

They're thrilled to be given the chance to win a world title -- and to impress some scouts.

"I'm just actually waiting to get back in the NBA. This is a critical year in my career right now," said Sasser, whose own basketball odyssey started as soon as the 1996 draft ended.

Taken 41st out of Texas Tech by the Sacramento Kings, he was traded the next day to the Trail Blazers, who cut him before the season. He had two 10-day contracts with San Antonio and Dallas, but has spent most of the last two seasons playing for the CBA's Sioux Falls Skyforce and a few games in the Spanish League.

Sasser's story is similar to many of his U.S. teammates, which include five CBA players, five members of foreign teams, one collegian (Duke's Trajan Langdon), and one player looking for work (Purdue's undrafted Brad Miller).

"We are just focused in on winning this gold medal," Sasser said. "We also know that America hasn't really seen these guys in a while. We just want to prove we can win."

The first test for coach Rudy Tomjanovich's ragtag collection is against Brazil on Wednesday. The U.S. team's first-round bracket also has Lithuania and South Korea.

Tomjanovich has had about three weeks to get to know the players and find a system suited to their skills. The latest version of the Dream Team threatened to boycott the worlds because of a labor dispute with the NBA. USA Basketball responded by dumping the collection of all-stars in mid-June.



U.S. World Championship roster Wendell Alexis F, 6-foot-9, Alba Berlin (Germany) Ashraf Amaya F-C, 6-8, Idaho (CBA) Mateen Cleeves G, 6-2, Michigan State Bill Edwards F, 6-8, Virtus Rome (Italy) Kiwane Garris G, 6-2, Grand Rapids (CBA) Michael Hawkins C, 6-0, Olympiakos (Greece) Gerard King F, 6-9, Siena (Italy) Jimmy King G, 6-5, Quad City (CBA) Brad Miller C, 6-11, Purdue Jimmy Oliver G, 6-6, Ciudad De Huelva (Spain) Jason Sasser F, 6-7, Sioux Falls (CBA) David Wood F, 6-9, Rockford (CBA) Coach: Rudy Tomjanovich, Houston Assistant coach: Del Harris, L.A. Lakers Assistant coach: Mike Jarvis, St. John's Assistant coach: Lon Kruger, Illinois

Sasser and his new teammates were the beneficiaries.

"I want to be in the NBA. This could help," said Jimmy King, whose "Nothing 2 Lose" tattoo on his left forearm could be this no-name team's motto.

King reached two NCAA title games as a member of Michigan's Fab Five, but it's been mostly downhill since then. He has brief bench-riding stints in the NBA and a CBA MVP award on his resume.

"These guys, if they were on NBA teams, they would be from the 10th to the 12th guy," Tomjanovich acknowledged. "If it's the right situation, they wouldn't embarrass themselves and could help an NBA team."

Although fill-ins, the players don't seem worried about potential backlash from NBA players, the way baseall replacement players were scorned by major leaguers during the 1995 spring training lockout.

"I don't think it will be that much of a serious issue," Sasser said. "The NBA is a business. What those players are doing is business strategy and that's what we're doing."

About 20 NBA clubs will be scouting the championship, which ends Aug. 9. In addition to eyeing the Americans, they'll be hoping to find the next Vlade Divac (who opted not to play for Yugoslavia here) or Toni Kukoc (whose Croatia didn't qualify).

Even without its own NBA players, European champion Yugoslavia is expected to make a run at the gold in what has become a tournament with no real favorite.

Australia, which will have center Chris Anstey of the Dallas Mavericks, joins Lithuania, Greece and Italy as medal contenders.

"We'll have to work hard and I'll need to coach hard," said Tomjanovich, who has guided the Houston Rockets to two NBA titles. "This team will have to be an example of true teamwork if we're to be successful."

