Pirates Beat Cubs, Snap 5-Game Skid

If the Pittsburgh Pirates had known an air-it-out, players-only meeting would be so productive, they would have called one before they were 14 games out of first place.

Jon Lieber

limited Chicago to one run in 7 1-3 innings and the Pirates, apparently responding to a pre-game meeting called by Kevin Young and Turner Ward, beat the Cubs 6-2 Monday night to halt a six-game losing streak.

Sammy Sosa failed to homer for the third consecutive game, going 1-for-4 with a single. He has 35 homers in 92 games, the last coming Friday against Milwaukee.

Tony Womack hit an inside-the-park homer and drove in two runs as the Pirates, losers of eight of nine and 11 of 13, won their first since July 2. They had won only twice in their previous 12 home games.

"If some players took what was said personally, they probably deserved it," Womack said of the 30-minute meeting. "I took it for us to say what was on our minds, then go out and play the way we can play."

Ward tripled and scored in the sixth against Jeremi Gonzalez (7-6), and Young had an RBI double off reliever Terry Adas in a four-run seventh following run-scoring singles by Womack, Jason Kendall and Jose Guillen.

Asked about the meeting, which he did not attend, manager Gene Lamont said, "If they want to have another one tomorrow, I'll sure let them."

"We finally showed the signs of intensity we had last year," Ward said of the Pirates, who were in first place a year ago. "We hadn't been showing that, and it can kind of sneak up on you. Just like when you're on a winning streak, losing can become consistent, too."

Just ask Lieber (6-10), Pittsburgh's most effective starter of late even though his 10 losses are the third most in the NL. He pitched five-hit ball and struck seven for his first victory since June 20.

Lieber was only the second Pittsburgh starter to win in a span of 14 games.

"He had a real good slider and he spotted his fastball well," the Cubs' Mark Grace said. "I thought he did a good job, but he always pitches well against us."

Lieber has yielded three earned runs or fewer in all but one of his last eight starts, but has gotten little run support. The Pirates scored only three runs in his last four losses.

"It felt nice to look up there and see some runs, and to see us do what we're capable of doing," Lieber said.

Lieber fell behind 1-0 on Mickey Morandini's homer in the third, his sixth of the season and second against Pittsburgh. But Lieber settled down to retire 14 of their next 15 batters while permitting only one hit over his final 4 2-3 innings.

Womack, 14-for-29 in his last seven games, tied it in the bottom of the third with his second career inside-the-park homer - both against the Cubs.

Womack's line drive down the left-field line ricocheted off the bullpen fence past left fielder Henry Rodriguez. By the time Rodriguez ran the ball down, Womack was around third and scored standing up.

"It hit the fence and came out, and I don't see anything he (Rodriguez) could have done there," Cubs manager Jim Riggleman said.

Womack said, "I knew for sure it was a double, then when it hit the fence I knew it was a triple. After that ..."

Womack also hit an inside-the-park homer in Three Rivers Stadium on May 26, 1997, the last such homer against the Cubs until Monday.

The Pirates went ahead 2-1 in the sixth against Gonzalez, who had won four in a row, on Ward's triple and Al Martin's RBI groundout.

Notes

The Pirates had been 0-3 since the All-Star break.

Womack is 6-for-8 in his last two starts against the Cubs He was 4-for-5 on July 5.

The Cubs are 6-14 in their last 20 road games.