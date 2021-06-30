10 Amazon buys for the perfect Fourth of July picnic

Milan Markovic via Getty Images

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Fourth of July weekend is quickly approaching. Whether you're planning on celebrating the annual holiday at the beach with a good read, watching fireworks in park or playing games in the backyard, adding in a picnic with family and friends is never a bad idea.

If you haven't started planning your July 4 picnic party, don't stress: Nearly everything you need is available on Amazon and can be on your doorstep in days. From red, white and blue decorations and blankets to condiments and cups, CBS Essentials has rounded up ten things that will help make your Fourth of July picnic fabulous and festive.

All you need to pick up in person is the food -- and maybe the rest of your family on the way to the fireworks.

An extra large red gingham blanket

Three Donkeys via Amazon

This machine washable picnic blanket is made out of three layers of fabric -- a poly upper, sponge middle and waterproof bottom -- making it an ideal cover for everything from damp grass to sand. It conveniently rolls up, and comes complete with a handle for easy carrying.

The red and white gingham print is pure Americana, making it a festive foundation for your July 4 celebration.

A traditional picnic basket

California Picnic via Amazon

Nothing says summer picnic like a red and white gingham wood chip picnic basket. It's waterproof, and sturdy enough to house everything from bread and produce to a bottle of wine. It also makes for a great prop for all those July 4 photos!

Stojo collapsible coffee cup

Stojo via Amazon

Stojo coffee cups are genius. Fill up your cup before heading to your picnic. Once you are done drinking your beverage, the cup conveniently collapses to fit in your bag, basket or even pocket. Every cup is made out of dishwasher-safe, food-grade silicone and recyclable materials -- with no BPA's, phthalates, leads or glues.

YETI Tundra 35 cooler

Yeti via Amazon

Yeti coolers are built for the long haul, which is why the brand claims they are "the last cooler you will ever need." Reviewers love them -- they're rated 4.8 stars on Amazon -- praising their carrying capacity (20 cans with ice), how easy they are to roll around and how they keep food cold for days. Comes with a dry goods basket.

JBL Flip 4 Bluetooth speaker

JBL via Amazon

Whether your July 4 picnic brings you to the beach or the mountains, music is always a must-have to set the mood. JBL's Flip 4 is a super light and portable speaker that packs a huge sound punch for any outdoor gathering. It's got enough battery power -- 12 hours' worth -- to last the whole day. Plus, the blue color fits the holiday!

Murphy's Naturals mosquito repellent wipes

Murphy's Naturals via Amazon

Forget bug spray in a can. Murphy's Naturals recently packaged their DEET-free, natural mosquito repellent in wipe form, making it incredibly convenient for picnics and other outdoor adventures.

Lightweight, reusable dinnerware

Foodle via Amazon

Foodle's wheat straw dinnerware set has everything you need for your July 4 picnic: Four cups, plates, bowls and utensils. This dishwasher-, microwave- and freezer-safe set is lightweight (less than 2.5 pounds for the entire set) too, making it convenient to take anywhere.

Heinz condiment variety pack

Heinz via Amazon

You can't celebrate July 4 without hot dogs and hamburgers -- or without ketchup, mustard and relish. The essential condiments are all included in this four-pack from Heinz. Best of all: It's currently on sale on Amazon.

Under Armour 64-ounce water jug

Under Armour via Amazon

No matter what is on the food or drink menu, staying hydrated during your July 4 picnic is essential if you want to make it to the fireworks. This insulated water jug from Under Armour will keep a half a gallon of water cold for up to 12 hours.

These bottles sell for $40 and up on Amazon, but here's a money-saving tip: They're currently on sale for just $15 each at Under Armour's website.

July 4 all-in-one party pack

Esjay via Amazon

Looking for a simple, all-in-one solution for your July 4 party? This disposable patriotic party pack includes a tablecloth, service for 24, a banner, flags for waving and balloons -- red, white and blue ones, of course.