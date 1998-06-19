Pick Your Pint

There's more than one way to fill a pint glass. Here's a quick guide to the different varieties of beer where you may find some old favorites, or discover some new tastes.

In general, most beers fall into one of two large families, ales and lagers. Ales are generally darker in color than lagers, have a fruitier taste, and are generally fermented at warmer temperatures. By contrast, lagers have a characteristically dryer, less fruity taste, and are fermented in a chilled environment.

ALES

A few of the popular ale varieties include:

Brown Ale Â– Originally popular with the British working class, brown ale has caught on in the U.S. producing two distinct styles. Both American and English brown ales both range from a light copper to a deep brown. English browns are typically milder and fruiter in taste than their American counterparts, which pack a little more bite, and more of a roasted flavor.

Pale Ale Â– Ranging in color from deep gold to amber, these ales typically have a sharp bitterness as well as a nutty flavor. Popular in both England and America, British pale ales start with clean bitter note, followed by a nutty malt palate. By contrast, American pales feature more hops, and thus pack a more floral aroma, and sharper bite.

Golden Ale Â– Sometimes thought of as Canadian style ale, golden ales are a variation of the pale ale with a crisp taste and a lighter body.

India Pale Ale Â– Originally created to survive the long trip from England to India, this coppery ale is typically strong in fragrance and flavor, and high in alcohol.

Scottish Ale Â– Because Scotland's weather does not favor hop-growing, the ales brewed in the style of this region are less fruity, generally sweeter, and are characterized by a strong roasted flavor.

Wheat Beer Â– Known for their dry character and unique flavor, wheat beer uses wheat malts in addition to barley. Bavarian wheat beers are generally sweet and floral. By contrast, American wheat beers have a milder taste, and are less aromatic.

Porter Â– Porters are a blended beer which had its heyday in both England and America during the 18th century, but came close to dying out in later years before the style was revived by the microbrewing revolution. Today's porters are dark brown in color. English-style porters tend to be sweet and creamy, while American porters generally pack a drier, crisper character. Both offer strong roasted flavors, with suggestions of caramel.

Stouts Â– Once one and the same, stouts and porters have since diverged, in part due to the popularity of stout's heavier, satisfying taste. Once known as 'extra stout porters,' today's stouts are made from well-roasted malts, yielding a flavor some compare with coffee or chocolate. Irish stouts like the ever-popular Guinness have a sharp initial taste, and a dry finish. American stouts tend to be less dryfeature more roasted flavor, and pack a stronger wallop than their Continental counterparts. Oatmeal stouts, a sub-category, are smoother in character, owing to the addition of oatmeal to the mash during the malting process. LAGERS

Brewed at cooler temperatures for longer periods, lagers are generally smoother, crisper, and less complex than ales. A few of the more popular varieties include:

Pilsner Â– The single most popular style of beer in the world, pilsners are light in color, with a crisp finish. Since the style is brewed the world over, pilsners vary widely from region to region. German and Czech pilsners are generally more flavorful and stronger than their American counterparts.

Amber Lager Â– Derived from medium-roasted malts, amber lagers range from red-brown to deep brown in color, and have a bitter 'front,' or initial bite. Vienna lagers fall close to this category.

Dark Lager Â– Also called dunkel, the German term for dark, these beers are brewed from dark malts, which make for sweet, spicy taste which often overpowers the bitter taste from the hops.

Bock Â– Typically dark in color (though there are now golden bocks, thanks to brewer ingenuity), Bocks are generally beers reserved for festivals and special occasions. Hops are moderate, which allows the taste of the malt, usually rich, sweet, and caramelly, to assert itself. Doppelbocks (Double Bock, in German) is usually far richer, packed with a variety of malts, and is often aged for many months to produce a silky finish.