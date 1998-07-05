Phils Squeak Past Brewers

What he first thought was a day off turned out to be a night to remember for Desi Relaford.

The Philadelphia rookie shortstop set career highs with four hits and four RBIs, the final one driving in the winning run in the ninth in a 6-5 victory over Milwaukee on Saturday night.

All season, Relaford has hit eighth in the Phillies lineup, but with regular No. 2 hitter Gregg Jefferies sidelined by a sore ankle, manager Terry Francona moved Relaford up to the second slot.

"I always look at the No. 8 slot when I look at the lineup, and my name wasn't there so I thought I had the day off," said Relaford, who homered in the first and tied it at 5 in the seventh with an RBI single.

Although it was his first time hitting second this season, Relaford did it throughout his seven seasons in the minors.

"It almost felt like a homecoming," he said. "It was my old spot and I felt comfortable hitting there. I prefer to hit there."

Bob Wickman (3-5) walked pinch-hitter Kevin Sefcik to open the ninth. Sefcik was sacrificed to second and went to third on pinch-hitter Kevin Jordan's infield single. After Doug Glanville struck out, Relaford lined a 3-2 pitch down the left-field line.

Relaford's two-out single tied it at 5 in the seventh.

"We're getting outplayed," Brewers manager Phil Garner said. "That's all you can say. They're outplaying us in all ways."

Wayne Gomes (7-3) pitched two hitless innings for the victory. He is tied with San Diego's Dan Miceli for the NL lead in relief wins.

Fernando Vina's RBI single in the seventh snapped a 4-4 tie the Phillies forged in the sixth on Bobby Estalella's RBI groundout.

The Brewers took a 4-3 lead in a two-run sixth. Vina drew a leadoff walk, stole second and went to third when catcher Estalella's throw went into center for an error.

Vina scored on Jeff Cirillo's infield single, tying it at 3. Jeremy Burnitz's single left runners at the corners before John Jaha's RBI single scored Cirillo.

Jon Zuber's two-out RBI double in the fourth gave the Phillies a 3-2 lead, but Zuber was thrown out as he tried to take third on an errant throw from the outfield.

The Phillies got two in the first, and the Brewers tied it at 2 on back-to-back doubles by Dave Nilsson and Bobby Hughes in the second and Burnitz's leadoff homer in the fourth.

Philadelphia's first three batters got hits off Brewers starter Steve Woodard, with Relaford following Glanville's leadoff single with his fourth homer of the year.

Scott Rolen followed with a double, but was thrown out at third after he tried to advance on a ground ball to third.

Notes: The start of the game was delayed one hour because of rain. ... Because of the rain, the Phillies offered half-price tickts to a future game if they had a double play, which they did in the first inning. ... The Brewers have outscored opponents 17-4 in extra innings this season. ... Vina has not committed in an error in 55 games, dating to May 1 against Cincinnati. ... Results of an MRI exam on Philadelphia left-hander Matt Beech's elbow were negative. Beech has tendinitis and a strained muscle, but isn't expected to miss a start. ... Phillies reliever Ken Ryan, on the disabled list after offseason elbow reconstruction, will begin a rehabilitation assignment with Class A Clearwater on Sunday. ... Relaford had three hits in a game four other times this year.

