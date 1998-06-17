Phillies Leave Pirates Speechless

Desi Relaford wasn't waiting for the voters to speak after a seven-run ninth gave the Philadelphia Phillies a stunning 8-7 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates Tuesday.

"In the AP poll, it's the No. 1 comeback win of the season," the Phillies' shortstop said.

Mike Lieberthal's pinch-hit, three-run homer off loser Rich Loiselle (1-5) capped a rally that left the Phillies ecstatic and the Pirates devastated.

"It was the most excited I've ever been on the baseball field," Lieberthal said. "That's a lifetime highlight."

Pirates manager Gene Lamont had trouble believing what he had just witnessed. "Up 7-1 going into the bottom of the ninth, you shouldn't lose," he said.

Ricardo Rincon started the ninth but didn't retire any of the four batters he faced. Mark Lewis started the rally with a leadoff single and he scored on Bobby Abreu's triple.

Rincon walked Mark Parent and Desi Relaford before being replaced by Loiselle.

"All he had to do was throw some balls right down the middle of the plate," Lamont said. "He didn't do that."

Alex Arias then hit a routine grounder which shortstop Lou Collier booted into center field for an error that scored Abreu and Parent, and moved Relaford to third.

Doug Glanville's sacrifice fly scored Relaford. Kevin Sefcik's grounder forced Arias at second base and Kevin Jordan walked before Lieberthal's line drive over the left-field wall gave the Phillies the win.

"It was a fastball, middle-in," Lieberthal said. "All I was trying to do was see the ball and make contact. I wasn't trying to hit a home run."

Rookie Robert Dodd, who pitched the ninth for the Phillies, won his first major league decision. Following the game, Dodd was optioned to Triple-A Scranton-Wilkes Barre of the International League when the Phillies activated Yorkis Perez from the disabled list.

Al Martin and Aramis Martinez each hit three-run homers for the Pirates, who lost starter Jose Silva.

Silva was hit by a pitch on the throwing wrist in the second inning. X-rays revealed a fracture, and Lamont said he expected Silva would be out six weeks.

The right-hander was trying to bunt Lou Collier to second when he was hit. He stayed in the game to run, and was out at second on a fielder's choice, but he couldn't pitch in the bottom of the second.

Tony Womack reached on the fielder's choice, and Martin homered to score Collier and Womack.

The Pirates made it 7-0 when Ramirez hit a three-run homer in the fifth. Gregg Jefferies made it 7-1 with a solo homer in the sixth. Kevin Young's RBI single in the first scored Pittsburgh's first run.

Phillies third baseman Scott Rolen and manager Terry Francona were ejected in the fourth inning by International Lague umpire Greg Gibson.

After being called out on strikes for the second time in the game, Rolen had words with Gibson, who immediately threw him out of the game.

After a heated argument in which Rolen had to be restrained, Francona and Gibson argued, and Francona was thrown out.

Gibson was replacing Eric Gregg, who missed his second straight game for what the Phillies said was personal reasons.

Notes: Desi Relaford's double in the seventh increased his hitting streak to 11 games, tops among NL rookies this year. ... The game was delayed 1:03 in the seventh inning by rain. ... The Pirates play 14 of their next 18 games before the All-Star break in the road, where they are 10-20. Pittsburgh is 24-16 at home. ... The Phillies signed two amateur players from Japan, 19-year-old infielder Takahito Ishida and right-handed pitcher Masahiro Tanaka, 21. ... Phillies reliever Ken Ryan, on the DL following offseason elbow reconstruction, pitched to live batters for the first time since his surgery. He threw 60 pitches, and may throw batting practice Saturday. ... Martin's home run in the second was only his second in 35 games and his first since May 7.

