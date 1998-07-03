Phillies Blank Brewers 2-0

Doug Glanville got the hit Milwaukee Brewers manager Phil Garner was waiting for all night from his lineup.

Glanville's two-out, two-run single in the second gave the Philadelphia Phillies and Curt Schilling all the offense they needed in a 2-0 victory over Milwaukee on Friday night.

Glanville, whose 18- and 17-game hitting streaks earlier this year are the second and third longest in the NL, entered the game in a 4-for-30 slump.

"I'm not saying that didn't bother me, but there's still always tomorrow," said Glanville, who was 2-for-3. "I felt offensively I was pretty much a non-factor in New York."

Glanville was 1-for-13 as the Phillies dropped three straight to the Yankees before Friday's game against the Brewers.

Schilling (8-8) gave up five hits in seven shutout innings and added five strikeouts to his major league-leading total.

With 180 strikeouts in 19 starts, Schilling is ahead of Nolan Ryan's pace when he set the major league mark of 383 in 1973. Ryan had 179 strikeouts after 19 starts.

"Tonight, I may have went overboard and threw too many breaking balls, but it worked out all right," Schilling said.

The Phillies snapped a five-game losing streak, while the Brewers lost for only the fourth time in 11 games.

"You've got to come through with a base hit once and awhile," Garner said. "We just can't do anything with guys on base strikeouts, pop-ups. We keep leaving men in scoring position."

A postgame fireworks show helped attract a crowd of 55,393, the largest to see the Phillies at home or on the road this year.

Mark Leiter got the final out for his 16th save. It was a quick recovery after he blew a save opportunity Thursday night against the Yankees.

"I was hoping I would get in the game after messing it up for Tyler Green last night," he said.

Scott Karl (6-4) was the hard-luck loser. He allowed six hits and two runs in six innings with two walks and two strikeouts.

Philadelphia scored both its runs in the second inning. Bobby Abreu and Mark Lewis had consecutive singles and Desi Relaford walked to lead the bases.

Glanville drove in Abreu and Lewis with a two-out single, but Relaford was thrown out trying to advance to third, ending the inning.

"I tried to get it in on Glanville's hands, but he got the base hit," Karl said. "It was an interesting hitting. They hit a lot of balls hard that were caught, but they got a couple of chink hits."

The Brewers got runners as far as second in the first, second and fifth innings, but couldn't score.

Marquis Grissom struck out to end the first, leaving runners at first and second. Jose Valentin was thrown out trying to steal third in the second, and two strikeout and a fielder's choice ended Milwaukee's threat in the fifth.

Notes:

It was the first game ever between the Phillies and the Brewers, who are new to the NL this year. The last time the Phillies played a Milwaukee-based team was Sept. 20, 1965, when the Phillies beat the Braves 4-1 in Milwaukee before 812 fans.

It was only Milwaukee's second loss in 14 Friday games this season

All of switch-hitter Valentin's 13 homers and 33 of his 37 RBIs have come from the left side. He leads NL shortstops in homers.

Fernando Vina, who walked only 12 times last year, has already walked 28 times this year.

Gregg Jefferies left the game in the third inning because of soreness in his right ankle.