13 Philadelphia police officers to be fired over racist Facebook posts

Philadelphia — Thirteen Philadelphia police officers will be fired over racist or offensive Facebook posts. More than 50 other officers are being reprimanded or suspended.

"I continue to be very angered and disappointed by these posts," said Police Commissioner Richard Ross, who was visibly upset during the announcement. "I'm saddened by the fact that there are even some who would attempt to justify such hate and vile behavior."

The Facebook posts, made by more than 300 active officers, contained derogatory, racist, and misogynistic comments. Some posts encouraged violence, prompting the firings. Mayor Jim Kenney said that damage runs deep.

"You have to care about the people that you are protecting. You have to care about the people you're assisting. You have to care about the people you serve," Kenney said.

This is the latest fallout to come from the Plain View Project, an independent examination of thousands of Facebook posts by officers in eight cities. Some officers in those other cities have been suspended as well.