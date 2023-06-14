Historic Underground Railroad station hosting Juneteenth fashion show

Local designer showcasing classic pieces at the 17th Annual Philadelphia Juneteenth Festival Local designer showcasing classic pieces at the 17th Annual Philadelphia Juneteenth Festival 02:21

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A historic Underground Railroad site is hosting a fashion show for Juneteenth. Black fashion designers and models will walk the runway Saturday during Philadelphia's 17th annual Juneteenth Festival in Germantown.

The event is hosted by the Johnson House Historic Site, which is also an Underground Railroad station.

Fashion designer Naimah Mccloud of Deur Naiu stepped away from her sewing machine to talk about her latest adventure: The Juneteenth Fashion Show, the theme "freedom, enslavement, freedom."

Mccloud will showcase classic designs dating back to the 1600s. One of the items is a 1600-themed skirt from when slavery existed.

"I want the word to get out about what we've been through at that time," Mccloud said. "It was important for me to be a part of it, present it."

Mccloud has been creating clothing and accessories for over 16 years, and when she's not designing, she's mentoring young people through her nonprofit Deur Naiu Learning and Fashion Academy.

"Knowing that someone started out just as them and there are steps to getting there," she said, "but keep your dreams alive because they can do it."

Mccloud wanted to share the stage with younger designers. She enlisted the help of students from the Murrell Dobbins Career and Technical Education High School. Teaching the class is Ms. Nadine Artist.

"They are like my children at the end," Artist said. "They are young. They are designers. When they come into the program, we call them designers."

We got a sneak peek at a few of the designs created by the students.

"This collection is like a knit Kinta cloth," Artist said. "This is a two-piece. The patterns and the fabrics are not the same as they were, but at least, we can pay homage to Juneteenth."

A day we celebrate freedom for all. It's also why every design Mccloud makes is done with love.

"That I put my heart, my soul and dedication into designing it," Mccloud said, "not just for me because I'm the designer, but for them."

Beautiful designs, with a twist of history for the community to enjoy.