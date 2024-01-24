Police searching for teen murder suspect who escaped from Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

Mother of escaped Philadelphia prisoner urges son to turn himself in Mother of escaped Philadelphia prisoner urges son to turn himself in 02:08

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A teenage male inmate charged with murder escaped from Children's Hospital of Philadelphia on Wednesday.

Philadelphia police said 17-year-old Shane Pryor fled from CHOP's ER parking lot at 34th and Spruce Streets, around 11:56 a.m.

"When staff pulled up in the driveway of Children's Hospital, we now know through video evidence, as the male was exiting that car, he was able to escape from staff and run from this area on foot," Frank Vanore, the Deputy Commissioner of the Philadelphia Police Department, said.

Shane Pryor

Pryor is described as a Black male, of light complexion, about 5 feet 7 inches tall, and weighing 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue sweater, blue sweatpants and no shoes. He was last seen heading toward University Avenue and Civic Center Boulevard.

Pryor's mother is begging her son to turn himself in to authorities.

"I want him to turn himself in and Mommy is going to continue to fight for him the way that I was fighting for him," Pryor's mother said. "I want him to turn himself in so he don't get in more trouble. Just know we're going to fight his case and get other resources that are actually going to fight for him in hopes that he doesn't get a life sentence or charged with more because he ran away because he's just scared. He's a kid. He's been in there since he was 14, he still has a 14-year-old mentality, even though he's 17. He's been in there since he was 14. He's just terrified."

Police say Pryor was brought to CHOP for treatment concerning a hand injury. Officers and K9s have been searching extensively around CHOP for the 17-year-old, including inside buildings and parking garages.

The U.S. Marshals Service believes Pryor might be driving a stolen Ford F-150 with a Pennsylvania tag: ZTS-0503.

@USMS_Philly is seeking assistance in locating escapee Shane Pryor, 17. Pryor is a murder suspect who escaped while being transported to a Phila hosptial. It is believed Pryor may be operating a stolen Ford F-150 with PA Tag ZTS-0503 . Tips can be called to 1-877-WANTED-2. pic.twitter.com/0ADZVheBDx — U.S. Marshals Service Philadelphia (@USMS_Philly) January 25, 2024

It's unclear if Pryor was handcuffed while in the vehicle, but police say he was not cuffed when he escaped.

Pryor was charged with murder in October 2020, according to court documents.

According to investigators, Pyror's been in police custody since he was 14 years old. Before his escape, he was awaiting trial for murder at the Juvenile Justice Center.

Philadelphia police say he did speak with several people in the area and asked them to borrow a phone.

Police say Pryor is considered dangerous and should not be approached. If you see Pryor, call 911 or submit a tip at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story and will be updated.