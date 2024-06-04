Author of LGBTQ Denver seeks to make history of Pride accessible to everyone

Early leader in Denver's Pride movement publishes book Early leader in Denver's Pride movement publishes book 02:23

Denver is marking 50 years since the first celebration of Pride back in 1974.

An early leader in that movement has just published the book LGBTQ Denver.

CBS

Author Phil Nash says he wanted to make the history of Pride accessible to everyone.

"Cheesman Park was a place where people could come and socialize and meet new friends," said Nash.

Nash lives not far from where the movement started.

The first Pride event -- a picnic -- was held June 29th 1974, in Cheesman Park.

Just months before, Denver had made history.

Nash said, "The Denver City Council repealed several laws thanks to several hundred people going down and protesting at City Council on Cctober 23, 1973. And that was a first across the country."

The laws repealed included those that banned cross-dressing and public acts of affection between people of the same sex.

Arcadia Publishing

Then in 1992, Amendment 2 prohibited Colorado from enacting antidiscrimination protections for LGBTQ individuals.

"The voters of Colorado passed an amendment that would have made LGBTQ people permanent second class citizens," said Nash.

This set in motion a constitutional fight. And the law was overturned by the US Supreme Court in 1996.

Nash added, "Volunteers using the tools of democracy, such as free speech, the right to gather and take action, and we have won every time. Ultimately we have won every time."

Nash says the gay rights victory over Amendment 2 prevented similar laws from cropping up elsewhere in the country.

His book shares how leaders such as Jared Polis shattered the gay ceiling.

And Nash stresses not taking gains for granted, "We have to preserve the protections that we have already won."

Phil and Bob Wedding Washington Sept 10 2010 Stained Glass Phil Nash

Preserving these protections is deeply personal.

"Certainly one of the biggest changes that I never thought I would see in my lifetime was the right to marry. I had been with the same man for over 50 years. We were only able to marry in year 36."

Phil Nash's book LGBTQ Denver is available now at Denver bookstores, and to order online, go to: https://www.arcadiapublishing.com/products/9781467161183