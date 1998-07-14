Phil Collins Rediscovers The Beat

Phil Collins has enjoyed a successful career in the music industry. He spent 25 years recording hits with the group Genesis, and his solo career placed him at the top of the charts.

With number-one hits like One More Night, Sussudio, and Another Day In Paradise, Collins has made his mark as a pop star on his own.



But for Collins, his greatest satisfaction has come from the drums.

"I've been playing drums since I was five years old, so drums were my whole life," Collins told CBS 'This Morning' Co-Anchor Mark McEwen.

Somewhere in his legendary music career, Collins became sidetracked. He put down his drumsticks and picked up a microphone.

"I'm a drummer that somehow got distracted," Collins said. "Somewhere along the line, someone suggested that I sing with Genesis. I started singing, I started writing my own songs, which I still love doing. But really I am a drummer."

In returning to the drums, Collins decided to surround himself with 20 musicians, creating The Phil Collins Big Band.

"The way you set up something with a big band is kind of the way you tell a joke. [If] you tell a joke well, the punchline makes people laugh," Collins explained. "You set up a big band, it's the same kind of thing. It's an amazing satisfaction for a drummer to do that."

Collins' work with the big band led to the release of his current album.

"It's all Genesis material and my material that have been rearranged by really great big band arrangers," Collins said.

"I'm here to stay. If I didn't do anything else, if I didn't ever do anything else - just this - I'd be very happy," Collins said.

This fall, the first studio collection of Phil Collins' greatest hits will be released. Collins is currently working on the soundtrack for Tarzan, the Disney-animated feature due for release next year.

