July 8, 1998

PETER VAN SANTcolor>

Correspondent, Public Eye with Bryant Gumbel

CBS News correspondentsize>

Peter Van Sant has been a New York-based CBS News correspondent since September 1992, contributing regularly to the CBS Evening News with Dan Rather and reporting for 48 Hours, 60 Minutes, and Smithsonian Fantastic Journey, the CBS News collaboration with the Smithsonian Institution that produced three primetime specials and dozens of Smithsonian Minutes segments.

Earlier, he was a correspondent for the CBS News magazines America Tonight, which was broadcast during the summer of 1994, and Street Stories

