Pesci Fibbed For 'Lethal' Role

You wouldn't think an Oscar-winning actor would have to lie to get a part, but as Joe Pesci toldhis best performance came before he even landed his latest role in theseries.When Pesci met the director and producer ofhe told a few fibs.

"I started to lie, because I needed a job," Pesci told CBS News. "I was telling [producer-director] Dick Donner and [producer] Joel Silver, I have a problem going in and reading for a part. It's just something I need to spend time with, and live with it."

"So, I kept telling them, 'I can't read for you, but you gotta trust me, I know how to play this guy'," Pesci recalled. "And so, they said, 'Okay, let him go - the guy's a good actor'."

Pesci joins Mel Gibson and Danny Glover in the continuing saga of two police detectives that has proved to be an international hit since the first film premiered in 1987. The Newark, N.J., native brings his fast-talking bravado to the action-adventure-comedy as the character Leo Getz.

On Oscar night in 1991, Pesci was caught by surprise when he won Best Supporting Actor for his role in GoodFellas.

"I didn't think I was going to win," Pesci said. "I didn't have a speech prepared, so I was drinking to have a good time that night."

"And so the only thing that I could think of was what I really felt, and that it was my privilege, thank you. And then I got off stage. I remember I was filled with tears, and I was looking for Bob De Niro. And I went to [his] room, and we had a drink. That was it."

Pesci's other acting credits include Raging Bull (1980), Home Alone (1990), My Cousin Vinny (1992), and JFK (1991).

