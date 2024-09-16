Pembroke Pines tops list of best U.S. cities for Hispanic entrepreneurs

Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month in Pembroke Pines, named top city for Hispanic entrepreneurs Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month in Pembroke Pines, named top city for Hispanic entrepreneurs 02:43

Pembroke Pines is the top U.S. city for Hispanic entrepreneurs, according to a new analysis published by WalletHub.

WalletHub reviewed 180 cities across the country and examined nearly two dozen indicators of success, including the median annual income for Hispanic residents, the rate of Hispanic entrepreneurship, the five-year business survival rate and the corporate tax rate.

Florida dominated the list, with our cities securing the top seven spots: Pembroke Pines, Orlando, Fort Lauderdale, Port St. Lucie, Miami, Cape Coral and Hialeah.

St. Petersburg was eighth on the list, Tampa was 11th, Tallahassee ranked 17th, and Jacksonville took the 19th spot.

CBS News Miami's Keith Jones visited small businesses in Pembroke Pines to mark Hispanic Heritage Month. Watch the video above.