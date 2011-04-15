Paul Ryan, Mark Warner on Face the Nation Sunday

This week's guests are Republican Rep. Paul Ryan and Democratic Senator Mark Warner.

And there will be plenty to talk about. This has been quite a week in Washington as the battle over the federal budget has been the main event. Last week, Representative Ryan, the Chairman of the House Budget Committee, unveiled "The Path to Prosperity," his plan to cut $4.4 Trillion from the deficit over the next decade.



"Where the President has failed, House Republicans will lead," says the document. "This budget helps spur job creation today, stops spending money the government doesn't have, and lifts the crushing burden of debt."

One of the more controversial aspects of the plan is how it cuts spending on some of the biggest drivers of federal debt, the exploding costs of Medicare and Medicaid. Ryan's plan, which passed the House of Representatives today, would not change the benefits for those currently near retirement, but change the program for future retirees.



"When younger workers become eligible for Medicare, they will be able to choose from a list of guaranteed coverage options, enjoying the same kind of choices in their plans that members of Congress enjoy today," it says. "Medicare would then provide a payment to subsidize the cost of the plan." Medicaid would become a block grant program "that gives states the flexibility to tailor their Medicaid programs to the needs of their unique populations."

Democrats have fought back against these proposed changes - saying the Ryan plan ends "the Medicare program as it currently exists by eliminating benefits and turning it into a voucher while slashing trillions of dollars from the program," according to one report from House Democrats.

For his part, after having no significant deficit reduction plan in his current budget, President Obama responded to Ryan with his own deficit plan, saying that it will cut $4 trillion from the deficit over the next 12 years and cut prescription drug costs to help curb Medicare spending. In a highly publicized speech this week, the president not only put forward his plan, but went on the offensive, attacking the Ryan plan as being "less about reducing the deficit than it is about changing the basic social compact in America."

"There's nothing serious about a plan that claims to reduce the deficit by spending a trillion dollars on tax cuts for millionaires and billionaires. And I don't think there's anything courageous about asking for sacrifice from those who can least afford it and don't have any clout on Capitol Hill. That's not a vision of the America I know," said President Obama. It was what many considered a highly partisan attack on Ryan and other Republicans, who were in the audience after being invited by the White House to attend the speech.

Ryan was asked what he thought later that afternoon. "We need leadership, we don't need a doubling down on the failed politics of the past, it's very sad and very unfortunate. Rather than building bridges, he's poisoning wells," he said.

The political back and forth over the looming debt crisis yields a major question going forward: Can President Obama achieve bipartisan consensus when he uses such language in describing the Republican's top budget expert and his plan?

While Ryan's offered his plan to curb spending and the president has offered his, all eyes are now turning to a bipartisan group of senators who have been working to come up with their own budget and deficit cutting plan. The so-called "Gang of Six" is working on a plan that they hope will bridge the gap and achieve bipartisan support -- and actually become law. Virginia Senator Mark Warner is one of the six, and he'll offer his perspective on the budget battle. Can the "Gang of Six" plan garner support from both sides? Can politicians from across the aisle put partisanship aside and really fix the problem?

Those will be among the big issues tackled with week as Rep. Paul Ryan and Sen. Mark Warner Face the Nation.