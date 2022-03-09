Patti LuPone returns to Broadway after bout with COVID

NEW YORK - Patti LuPone is back on Broadway.

At the curtain call for the show "Company" Tuesday, the two-time Tony Award-winner was showered with love from the audience, who stopped the show twice to applaud for the Broadway icon.

LuPone says she's happy to return to the stage after a bout with COVID last month.

"I'm still foggy from COVID, and it was scary to be back on stage and wonder what was going to happen," LuPone said. "It felt great. It's where I belong. So it felt good to be back."

"Company" is now playing at the Bernard B. Jacobs theatre.