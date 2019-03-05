Passengers injured after "extreme" wind hits Norwegian cruise ship

Port Canaveral, Fla. — Several passengers on a Norwegian cruise ship were hurt when a sudden gust of wind caused the ship to list. According to CBS affiliate WKMG, the ship set sail Sunday for a seven-night cruise to the Bahamas out of New York City and was on its way to the first stop in Port Canaveral when the wind struck.

In a series of tweets, the cruise company said just before midnight Sunday, the Norwegian Escape encountered a "sudden, extreme gust of wind, estimated at 100 knots, which resulted in the ship heeling to the port side."

Norwegian said several injuries were reported and both guest and crew members received "immediate attention." But details about the injuries have not been released.

Norwegian's tweets came in response to a user who said "Chairs, tables, glass, people went flying to one side of the ship."

Eight or nine ambulances arrive at @PortCanaveral to treat injured @CruiseNorwegian Escape passengers. @news6wkmg story about ship listing at sea: https://t.co/tIzpfbrNf5 pic.twitter.com/ZvsDOrqdEQ — James Sparvero (@News6James) March 5, 2019

Officials said the Escape was not damaged, and it's expected to dock in Port Canaveral as planned. Officials said the current itinerary will not be impacted.