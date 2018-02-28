Florida Gov. Rick Scott holds press conference in wake of school shooting -- live stream

Florida Gov. Rick Scott is scheduled to hold a press conference Wednesday afternoon to highlight his action plan in the wake of the deadly high school shooting in Parkland, Florida, earlier this month. He's expected to discuss a $500 million investment in school safety and mental health aimed at keeping Florida students safe after a deadly massacre killed 17 people on Feb. 14.

Scott's proposal, which was announced last week, followed emergency meetings he organized with law enforcement, school administrators, teachers, mental health experts and state agency leadership, as well as meetings the governor hosted with students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

