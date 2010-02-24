Back to CBS News Radio.

Pamela Falk is a CBS News Foreign Affairs Analyst, based at U.N. Headquarters in New York City. Dr. Falk reports on-air for CBS News Radio and CBS News broadcasts, and also contributes to CBSNews.com.

She is the former Staff Director of a U.S. Congressional Subcommittee of the House of Representatives International Relations Committee.

She received her J.D. from Columbia University School of Law and her Ph.D. from New York University and is a Professor of American Foreign Policy and International Relations & Law at Hunter College.

Dr. Falk reports on all areas of international relations from the U.N. and traveled with the U.N. Secretary General, Ban Ki-moon to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Dr. Falk's career has involved work in academics, international organizations for the U.S. government on Capitol Hill, and the private sector. She has written and edited six books on international relations.