Pak Leads Pack Of Women Golfers

Se Ri Pak, a fast-rising star on the professional golf circuit, is raising quite a few eyebrows. In fact, she's already being compared to some of the game's greats, reports

She's only been playing golf for six years, but the comparisons to Tiger Woods have already begun. Being compared is quite a compliment, but Pak is deserving.

Two weeks ago, the 20-year-old became the youngest U.S. Open winner ever. And this past week she shot 61 in an Ohio tournament, the lowest LPGA score ever, which caught the young star off guard. The victory was worth $120,000.

"I'm surprised myself. I win the U.S. Open, I have more and more confidence in myself," says Pak, a native of South Korea. "I will keep playing my game. I have many, many things to learn. This is a good start, but I must do much work. I am not finished yet."

Se Ri Pak at work

Pak has only three top-10 finishes in her 16 tournaments this year, but all three were wins. Her other victory came in another major, the LPGA Championship, and she now leads the money list with $645,170.

The last time women's golf saw attention like this was in 1978, when a woman named Nancy Lopez came bursting onto the scene. Lopez won nine tournaments in 1978, including five in a row. Wednesday, Lopez played a practice round with Pak.

"To play the way she has in the last few weeks, you know, and to be 20 years old, it's tough," says Lopez. "And I think she's done great."

But when she is compared to her golf idols, Pak says she has a way to go. "That is my future," she said. "I want to be like Nancy Lopez, like Betsy King. If they play good or not, they are nice to people and treat them like friends. They do many things to help people. I am really happy that people see me like Nancy or Betsy King."

