Padres Double-Up Rockies 4-2

With a runner on third, two out and the scored tied in the seventh inning, Colorado manager Don Baylor had to pick his poison Tony Gwynn or Ken Caminiti.

Baylor had reliever Mike De Jean intentionally walk Gwynn, and Caminiti followed with a go-ahead double that helped the Padres beat the Rockies 4-2 Friday night in the first meeting this year between the NL West rivals.

"With Gwynn you know what you're going to get there," Baylor said. "Caminiti was 0-for-4 (lifetime) against De Jean."

Caminiti agreed with Baylor's move.

"I had a couple of tough at-bats against him (De Jean) last year," Caminiti said. "Tony's swinging the bat real good, and I'm swinging pretty good lately, but Tony's going to put the ball in play."

It turned out that Caminiti was just as dangerous. The opposite-field double into the Padres' bullpen in left, on a 3-0 fastball away, scored Chris Gomez and was Caminiti's 12th hit in his last seven games.

"That wasn't really a good pitch to hit, but I didn't try to do too much with it. I just tried to hit it where it was pitched and it worked out," Caminiti said.

Said De Jean: "I put myself in a bad position and paid the price."

De Jean (3-1) relieved Jamey Wright starting the seventh and promptly walked Gomez, who advanced on pinch-hitter Ed Giovanola's sacrifice bunt and Quilvio Veras' groundout before the intentional walk to Gwynn.

De Jean had been 8-0 in 92 career appearances coming into the game, the longest string of games without a loss to open a career in big league history.

Steve Finley and Carlos Hernandez hit consecutive homers opening the fifth, the third time the Padres have done that this year, and Gomez added an RBI double in the eighth.

The Padres also were sharp defensively, turning three double plays, throwing out one runner attempting to steal and getting an outfield assist from Gwynn.

Joey Hamilton (6-9) ended a two-game losing streak. He allowed two runs and six hits in seven innings, struck out six and walked five.

Trevor Hoffman pitched the ninth for his 25th save and 33rd straight dating to last year.

Finley and Hernandez's homers gave the Padres a 2-0 lead. Hernandez's shot went an estimated 414 feet into the first row of the second deck, the 19th homer to reach that level in stadium history and the fourth this year. Finley and Hernandez each have six homers this season.

Hernandez, who homered on an 0-2 pitch, said it was hardest he's ever hit a ball.

"I knew the ball was gone, but I didn't know it was that far," he said.

The Rockies came right back and tied it at 2 in the sixth against Hamilton. Larry Walker, activated from the 15-day disabled list before the game, drew a leadoff walk and Vinny Castilla singled. Todd Helton singled in Walker and Mike Lansing sacrificed to put runners on second and third. Castilla scored before the Pades turned a 5-3-5 double play on John Vander Wal's grounder.

Wright, who has just one victory in his last eight starts, allowed two runs and four hits in six innings. He walked seven, one less than his club record set last year, and had no strikeouts.

He also overran second base on Neifi Perez's single in the fifth and was caught in a rundown after Gwynn's throw to shortstop Gomez.

Notes:

The other Padres who homered into the second deck this year were Caminiti and Greg Vaughn. Anaheim's Cecil Fielder had a second-deck shot a week ago Friday.

The Padres expect a sellout crowd of more than 60,000 for a postgame fireworks show Saturday night, which is 19,000 more than would fit in the new ballpark that the Padres want built downtown.

The Padres plan to purchase the contract of right-hander Scott Sanders from Triple-A Las Vegas after the All-Star break.