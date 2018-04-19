Owls born outside office window are having a hoot staring at workers inside

Desks by the window are often considered the holy grail of office real estate. But at one California office this April, seats by the window have gotten a bit, shall we say, awkward.

According to urban planner Michael Lens, a parliament of owls was recently born on his coworker's windowsill at UCLA's Luskin School of Public Affairs. Then, instead of flying away, the birds hung around to stick their beaks into office business.

Owls were born on my colleague’s windowsill a few weeks ago and I. Just. Can’t. Even. pic.twitter.com/W6ZjP5TCZ6 — Michael Lens (@mc_lens) April 11, 2018

Now, Lens' photo of the inquisitive young owls peering into the office, seemingly snooping on his coworkers, has gone viral, giving rise to a verbal plumage of owl puns. "What a hoot," one wrote. "Whoo could work under such conditions?!" wondered another.

What a hoot 🦉 — Miranda Clark (@neonlentils) April 12, 2018

I don't blame you. Whoo could work under such conditions?! — Jeremy Hoffman (@jeremyhoffman) April 11, 2018

I wouldn't even try. In fact, I'd change my career to Professional Owl Watcher. — Raven Books (@ravenbooks) April 12, 2018

Yes, yes I would be a POWer or, as they're known in the trade, a pOWLer pic.twitter.com/LLS8NMcRnE — Raven Books (@ravenbooks) April 12, 2018

The post has also inspired a slew of responses about what the owls are likely observing. In other words, it's opened the door for people across the social media world to roast -- or should we say roost -- the employees inside.

Look at their faces! "We know you're watching porn Greg." — Pam Mifsud (@drunkvegans) April 12, 2018

These owls are silently judging your productivity. — Marcus Mauney 🏛️🏰 (@mrmauney) April 12, 2018

The pop culture references were particularly on point, as well.

Did someone in your office recently turn 11? #HogwartsLetter — Miss Em Zee (@MissEmZee) April 11, 2018

Why does this one remind me of Samwell Tarly from GOT? pic.twitter.com/QGMAUNwJg9 — Linda Piette (@lin_piette) April 13, 2018

Perhaps the funniest response, however, came from Twitter user @hannahcabana15, who simply directed her peers' attention to the owl on the left.

Are we not going to talk about this one? pic.twitter.com/dGgbicM21m — An Adult Appearently??? (@hannahcabana15) April 12, 2018

It's unclear how the employees at UCLA Luskin felt about coming to work before. But now, as soon as the work day's over, there's no question they're flying the coop.