Owls born outside office window are having a hoot staring at workers inside

Desks by the window are often considered the holy grail of office real estate. But at one California office this April, seats by the window have gotten a bit, shall we say, awkward.
According to urban planner Michael Lens, a parliament of owls was recently born on his coworker's windowsill at UCLA's Luskin School of Public Affairs. Then, instead of flying away, the birds hung around to stick their beaks into office business.
Now, Lens' photo of the inquisitive young owls peering into the office, seemingly snooping on his coworkers, has gone viral, giving rise to a verbal plumage of owl puns. "What a hoot," one wrote. "Whoo could work under such conditions?!" wondered another.
The post has also inspired a slew of responses about what the owls are likely observing. In other words, it's opened the door for people across the social media world to roast -- or should we say roost -- the employees inside.
The pop culture references were particularly on point, as well.
Perhaps the funniest response, however, came from Twitter user @hannahcabana15, who simply directed her peers' attention to the owl on the left.
It's unclear how the employees at UCLA Luskin felt about coming to work before. But now, as soon as the work day's over, there's no question they're flying the coop.