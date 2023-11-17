Overtown honors community leader Dr. Ira P. Davis with street renaming Overtown honors community leader Dr. Ira P. Davis with street renaming 02:16

MIAMI - It is an honor and a long time coming. Over sixty longtime Miami residents gathered in Overtown to celebrate the life and civic career of community leader Dr. Ira P. Davis.

Davis arrived in Miami in 1936 and set up his dental practice. Until the day he passed in 1970, he gave so much to his community and the entire Miami population that the city named a street in his honor.

Dr. Davis the Overtown dentist who seemed to get along with everybody was well-remembered. CBS News Miami

Overtown's Northwest 6th Street between 2nd and 3rd Avenue will now be known as Dr. Ira P. Davis Street.

His daughter, Carol Henley Byrd told CBS News Miami, "He's the person you called if you want to get something done in Miami."

And who was this man folks are honoring with a street renaming?

In his day, Dr. Ira Phillip Davis was one of the best known, advocates for civil rights in South Florida.

A World War I veteran, who advocated for Black veterans' housing, and who along with attorney Lawson Thomas was instrumental in creating Miami's Black police precinct, courthouse, and position of a Black Judge.

He was in on the establishment of Virginia Key Beach as a beach where Black beachgoers could enjoy a swim. Helped integrate the Orange Bowl and brought the Orange Bowl Classic to Miami.

Unveiling the street sign honoring Dr. Davis, the Miami city commission chairman told the crowd, "Everything that we need to do to tell our story is so important." Important as development is sweeping over Overtown. Older buildings are being cleared, vacant land being purchased for multi-storied apartments and condos.

Dr. Davis the Overtown dentist who seemed to get along with everybody was well-remembered and important enough to draw civic leaders, military veterans, members of the clergy and extended family to the street naming.

His daughter Iral Davis Porter summed up what brought people out on a bright Friday morning. She told us, "He was always dealing with others to help raise up the Black community."