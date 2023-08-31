Overcoming language barrier: Spanish-speaking Orioles discuss adapting to different culture

Baltimore Orioles celebrates its Hispanic baseball players Baltimore Orioles celebrates its Hispanic baseball players 03:48

BALTIMORE -- The Orioles have a roster deep in talent with deeply diverse backgrounds.

They have players from different countries and cultures.

Communication is key in team sports and it's an added focus in the Orioles' success this season.

All-star closer Felix Bautista and shortstop Jorge Mateo come from the Dominican Republic; Relievers Yennier Cano and Cionel Perez are from Cuba; Outfielder Anthony Santander is from Venezuela; and gold glove third baseman Ramon Urias is from Mexico.

All are key contributors to the Orioles' rise to first place.

"We have a wonderful group of international players here that I just love," Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said. "They're from all over the place and they have huge hearts and are really competitive."

That competitive nature can be useful when Spanish-speaking players face the obstacle of a language barrier away from their native country.

They often come to the United States to play baseball as teenagers. They try to get by with basic communication at the ballpark, eventually needing to expand their use of English to get by in society.

"That's where I am right now," Santander said. "Thank God, I'm more able to communicate, and speak with them about any conversation and I am not afraid to make a mistake. That's important, that's my process. OK, if I make that mistake, I learn that word then. It's still learning because it's tough coming here knowing zero English but thank God he gave me the intelligence to pick it up a little bit."

Santander speaks English—more than a little bit—and the Orioles' translator Brendan Quinones stands by if needed.

However, Santander is able to converse on his own. He's worked long and hard to get to this point.

With so much focus on how Latino players develop on the field, It's easy to forget the challenge of learning a new language.

"At the start it was pretty difficult, not knowing anything and whatnot, but slowly and surely I started to learn at least the basic words and phrases to defend myself and get from here to there," Cano said. "And lucky I have my wife as well who knows English and she's been able to help me."

"We have to stick together because that's the only way we can help each other and try to not speak too much Spanish."

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde has been in pro baseball for more than 25 years.

He has worked with Spanish-speaking players and knows first-hand what they face and how teams need to make sure those players are welcomed.

"I wish my Spanish was better, to be 100 percent honest," Hyde said. "But I do want them to want to be able to communicate with me. I try to be really open with them. I try to make sure they understand what I'm saying. That's really important that I don't just assume they know what I'm saying."

"He do his best. Spanish is hard," Santander said. "Spanish is hard but sometimes we throw a couple words in there, he picks it up like 'Como estas?', 'mi amigo', 'Como te siente?". He knows a couple words."