Outlook: Corporate America

According to corporate America, the stock market may not have much room to maneuver reports

More than 80 percent of all U.S. firms have reported second quarter results, and the numbers are not showing much improvement.

Corporate profits rose 3.8 percent in the first quarter and analysts say the second quarter will be about the same.

Analysts say Asia's economic crisis is putting the brakes on corporate America. Asian consumers are buying fewer American made products. Chuck Hill runs First Call, a company that keeps track of corporate profits.

"The hardest hit were certainly the energy companies. Oil companies came down as a result of the fall off in demand in Asia. Probably next hardest hit to the energy companies were the technology companies," said Hill.

There were, however, positive results from companies with little exposure to Asia, like home construction companies and retailers.

Nonetheless, the Dow has fallen about 300 points since earnings reports started coming out. Investors are nervous because companies in many different industries warned Asia's woes will hurt profits in coming quarters. Market watchers say investors may want to stay on the sidelines until the market calms down.

"The Asian effect has been very difficult for Wall Street,

and we don't yet know how serious a factor it's going to be," said Fahnestock & Co. Market Strategist Alan Ackerman.

Analysts say investors should make sure their company consistently meets earnings targets, and has positive projections for the future. The best way to find out that information, ask your broker, or check your company's profile on the Internet.

Reported by CBS MarketWatch Correspondent Stacey Tisdale