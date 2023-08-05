Teen arrested in stabbing death of O'Shae Sibley charged with murder as a hate crime

Loved ones honor O'Shae Sibley, dancer killed at Brooklyn gas station Loved ones honor O'Shae Sibley, dancer killed at Brooklyn gas station 02:26

NEW YORK -- The 17-year-old suspect arrested in the stabbing death of O'Shea Sibley has been charged with murder as a hate crime and criminal possession of a weapon, officials said at a news conference on Saturday.

A memorial and candlelight vigil, hosted by the LGBTQ Community Center, will be held Saturday night to honor Sibley.

Flowers, balloons and Pride flags sit at the site where the 28-year-old professional dancer was stabbed to death in Midwood, Brooklyn, on July 29.

Saturday, Mayor Eric Adams, alongside advocates and officials, spoke about the tragedy that unfolded at the Mobil gas station on Coney Island Avenue.

"This is a city where you are free to express yourself, and that expression should never end with any form of violence," Adams said.

A 17-year-old was arrested Friday in connection with Sibley's death; because he's a minor, he's not being identified. The suspect has been charged with murder as a hate crime.

With a single stab wound, he's accused of killing Sibley, who was dancing with friends while pumping gas at the station. Police say the teen suspect, who is Muslim, made homophobic and racist comments. Advocates within the Islamic community spoke Saturday.

"As Muslims, we are commanded to stand up for justice, even if it means standing against our own selves. We unequivocally condemn the unjust murder of O'Shae," said Sonya Ali, executive director of the Muslim Community Center.

On Friday nights, a rally was held in Brooklyn, many honoring him through dance before marching through the streets.

Sibley was a well-known dancer who was part of the ballroom community, which is predominantly made up of LGBTQ+ men of color.

An outpouring of support for O'Shae and his family has been widespread throughout social media across the country, even Beyoncé herself posting about Sibley's death on her website.

Saturday's vigil will start here at the LGBTQ Community Center and continue in a march about 20 minutes away to Pier 74.