Oscar Mayer Wienermobile rolls on its side in crash on Chicago-area expressway

By Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — An Oscar Mayer Wienermobile flipped on its side Monday morning in a crash on the Tri-State Tollway.

Illinois State Police said the Wienermobile was headed north on Interstate 294 near Roosevelt Road around 11:12 a.m., when it collided with a Hyundai sedan that was also headed north.

The driver of the Wienermobile lost control, and the vehicle ended up rolling on its side. The Wienermobile was seen on a flatbed tow truck after the crash.

An Oscar Mayer Wienermobile was towed away after crashing and rolling on its side on the Tri-State Tollway on July 22, 2024. CBS

No one was injured in the crash. The right northbound lane of I-294 was shut down for more than an hour while police investigated the crash, but all lanes were open by 12:30 p.m.

According to the website for Oscar Mayer, there are six different official Wienermobiles that tour the country. The next scheduled stop in the Chicago area is on July 27 at Tony's Fresh Market in Round Lake Beach.

A Wienermobile also is scheduled to take part in the annual Bud Billiken Parade on the South Side on Aug. 10 to help celebrate the upcoming start of the new school year for Chicago students.

Todd Feurer

Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.

