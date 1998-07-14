O's Hand Toronto A Doughnut

A rookie pitcher with a 14.21 ERA and an ordinary fastball was good enough to lift the Baltimore Orioles past the Toronto Blue Jays

That,

more than anything, sums up the current state of each team.

Nerio Rodriguez didn't allow a hit until the sixth inning and Lenny Webster homered and drove in four runs Monday night as the Orioles stretched their winning streak to five games with a 5-0 victory.

B.J. Surhoff went 3-for-4 with a homer as Baltimore remained unbeaten since the All-Star break. The Orioles' five-game winning streak is their second-longest of the season behind a seven-game run in early April.

Things are going so well for Baltimore right now that Rodriguez, who last pitched for the Orioles in May, allowed only two baserunners in six innings.

The Blue Jays, who have lost four of five, are playing so poorly that they made Rodriguez look like a crafty veteran instead of a 25-year-old making his sixth start in the majors.

"We're anxious to get a good start in the second half. Unfortunately, we've beea bit overanxious, and that makes you swing at bad pitches," said Mike Stanley, who went 0-for-3. "We don't give ourselves a chance because we're not getting good pitches to hit."

Asked to explain what made Rodriguez so effective, Toronto manager Tim Johnson replied, "Our offense. What was he throwing, 92 (mph)? Our offense isn't doing it at this time. You hope it comes along, but you aren't going to do much on three hits."

Rodriguez (1-2) retired the first 15 batters before Tony Fernandez lined an opposite-field single to left for his 2,000th career hit. The 36-year-old infielder joins Julio Franco, Felipe Alou and Cesar Cedeno as the only Dominican-born players with 2,000 hits.

Rodriguez, currently in his third stint with the Orioles this year after spending much of the season in the minors and on the disabled list, came in with a 14.21 ERA. The right-hander struck out five and walked one to improve his lifetime record to 3-2.

"I'm not thinking about the no-hitter," he said. "I was just thinking about winning the game."

Rodriguez credited his resurgence to work with pitching coach Mike Flanagan and trainer Richie Bancells, who refined his game shortly after he was placed on the disabled list May 28 with tendinitis in his right shoulder.

"They taught him the ABCs of baseball," Baltimore manager Ray Miller said.

After Fernandez singled and took second on a groundout, Shannon Stewart walked with two outs and stole second before Shawn Green struck out on a 3-2 changeup.

"Shawn Green is a pretty good fastball hitter," said Webster, the Orioles' catcher. "If we walk him, so what? So I called for a changeup and he threw a great one."

Pete Smith allowed two singles in 1 1-3 innings, Armando Benitez got two outs and Jesse Orosco worked the ninth to complete the three-hitter.

Webster fueled the Baltimore offense with a two-run single in the fourth and a two-run homer in the sixth off Juan Guzman (4-11). The four RBIs matched his career high.

Guzman allowed eight hits, struck out four and walked one in his second complete game of the season and 15th of his career. The Blue Jays have scored just one run while he has been in the mound during his last three starts.

"That's the problem I've been having. I haven't been getting that many runs, so I can't challenge the hitters," Guzman said.

Webstr's two-run, two-out bloop single to center put Baltimore ahead 2-0. Jeffrey Hammonds, activated Saturday after spending five weeks on the disabled list with back spasms, started the uprising with his first hit since May 31.

Hammonds left in the sixth with discomfort in his left shoulder.

Surhoff singled and stole second in the sixth and scored ahead of Webster's sixth home run. Surhoff completed the scoring in the eighth with his 13th homer.

Notes

Toronto third baseman Ed Sprague made his team-high 14th error in the first inning and did not homer for the first time in four games.

Baltimore is 22-3 at home when scoring first.