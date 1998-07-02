Orioles Snap 8-Game Losing Streak

Rafael Palmeiro finally hit a home run he could fully enjoy.

For

three straight games, Palmeiro homered in a losing cause. He went deep again Thursday, only this time it helped the Baltimore Orioles to a much-needed win.

"This one feels better," Palmeiro said Thursday after his 26th homer enabled the Orioles to stop an eight-game losing streak with a 5-3 victory over the Florida Marlins.

" The thing is that we won. I can go home today and feel good about it," said Palmeiro, whose homer wiped out a 2-0 deficit.

Rookie Sidney Ponson allowed two runs and seven hits in six innings to help Baltimore to its first victory since June 22. Ponson (2-6), who gave up 15 runs in his previous two starts, struck out four and walked none.

The eight-game skid was one short of the Orioles' longest of the season. Baltimore lost nine straight May 14-22.

"It's been a while since we won," Palmeiro said. "It feels good to win. No one likes to lose, not even us. Believe it."

It was the first time in two years Baltimore beat the Marlins. Florida swept three at home last season and won the first two games of this three-game interleague series.

The marlins raced to a 2-0 lead in the first, but Palmeiro quickly erased the deficit with a two-run homer in the bottom of the inning. It is the third time in his career he has homered in four straight games; he last did it in July 1997.

"The ball isn't looking bigger, but it's looking a little slower," Palmeiro said. "I seem to have more time to react to it."

Derrek Lee homered for the Marlins, who were looking for their first three-game sweep since last August.

"They beat us good. We battled, we ran out of time," Florida second baseman Craig Counsell said. "But we played a good series. To win two out of three on the road against anybody is good."

Florida starter Joe Fontenot (0-7), vying for his first major-league victory, allowed eight hits and four earned runs in 4 2-3 innings. The Marlins have lost all eight games he has started since being recalled from the minors on May 23.

" I've been making progress the past three, four, five outings," Fontenot said. "I've been pretty solid. I'm so close to throwing a great game; I'm just not quite having those games where everything seems to go right."

The Orioles snapped a 2-2 tie with an unearned run in the fourth. Cal Ripken reached on an error by first baseman Lee and scored on a two-out infield single by Joe Carter.

Baltimore went up 5-2 in the fifth. Mike Bordick scored on a double-play grounder and Ripken chased Fontenot with an RBI single.

After Ponson left, Arthur Rhodes pitched 1 1-3 innings, allowing a solo homer to Lee in the seventh. Armando Benitez got five outs for his ninth save, the first since June 1.

For the second straight game the Marlins scored two in the first. Singles by Todd Dunwoody, Mark Kotsay and Todd Zeile produced a run, and Kotsay scored on a fielder's choice an instant before Zeile was tagged out trying to steal second.

Palmeiro tied it in the Orioles' half by driving a 2-1 pitch over the right-field scoreboard after Roberto Alomar opened the inning with a double. Palmeiro has 11 homers and 27 RBIs in his last 23 games.

"He's so hot right now you almost have to walk him or make him swing at a perfect pitch," Fontenot said. "That was probably my best curveball all day and he hit it out."

Notes:

Baltimore finished interleague play 5-11; the Marlins were 8-8.

Dunwoody has gone 13-for-32 during his career-high eight-game hitting streak, raising his batting average from .228 to .261.