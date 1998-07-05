Oquist K's 9 In A's Victory

Mike Oquist made himself at home at the expense of the Anaheim Angels

Oquist, 1-4 in eight previous road starts with an AL-worst 10.15 road ERA, had a season-high nine strikeouts in 6 2-3 innings in the Oakland Athletics' 8-3 victory over Anaheim on Saturday night.

"I've done the same things everywhere. I can't pinpoint anything, but the numbers are unbelievable," said Oquist, who brought his wife and three children along for the trip to Southern California.

Oquist (5-5) allowed five hits and two runs and walked one.

"I made a lot better pitches than I have been making, and was able to get ahead of most hitters," he said. "If I do that, I have a chance to strike some people out, which is important to me."

He had seven strikeouts against the heart of Anaheim's lineup, getting No. 3 hitter Jim Edmonds three times, and No. 4 Tim Salmon and No. 5 Cecil Fielder twice each. Billy Taylor got four outs for his 17th save.

Anaheim manager Terry Collins, whose club lost for the fourth straight time in July after finishing 22-6 in June, didn't think the Angels put up much opposition.

"I know you're going to have bad days, but you still have to play angry," Collins said. "What we had going, we created it didn't just happen. We're not playing with the same intensity.

"That's going to happen, but, no, I'm not happy about it. If you're fatigued, all you've got to do is come in here and say you're tired, you're out of gas. They've got three days of golf coming up, then they'll be plenty rested."

Jason Giambi's sixth homer in his last 15 games helped the Athletics win for the fourth time in five games.

The A's converted a break into a 1-0 lead in the fourth. Right fielder Garret Anderson broke in on Bip Roberts' routine leadoff fly, which sliced over the outfielder's head for a double. Roberts advanced to third on Ben Grieve's flyout, and scored on Kevin Mitchell's single.

Run-scoring doubles by Salmon and Fielder snapping his 0-for-14 slump in the bottom of the inning gave Anaheim a 2-1 lead, but Oakland rallied in the fifth on Roberts' RBI double and Grieve's run-scoring groundout.

Anaheim starter Jarrod Washburn (4-1), the rookie left-hander who went at least six innings in each of his first six starts, was removed after five innings because of tightness in a left forearm muscle. He allowed five hits and three runs, with three walks and four strikeouts.

"I'm totally confident I'll be fine," Washburn said. "There's no pain at all. It started to feel tight in the second, and it just never loosened up."

Giambi hit his 13th homer in the sixth off Steve Sparks to give the A's a 4-2 lead. Oakland added four runs in the ninth on Rickey Henderson's RBI single, Grieve's tworun single and catcher Matt Walbeck's passed ball.

Anaheim pinch-hitter Orlando Palmeiro had an RBI groundout in the ninth.

Notes: Henderson has gone 33 straight games as Oakland's leadoff batter without a game-opening hit. He has drawn seven walks. ... Salmon's fourth-inning RBI was his 546th, tying him with Jim Fregosi for fourth place on Anaheim's career list. ... Giambi is 23-for-54 in his last 15 games.

