Opponents, supporters comment on Roseville Joint Unified's proposed gender identity policy

ROSEVILLE — Opponents of a controversial gender notification policy proposed by the Roseville Joint Unified High School District say it would hurt students. Supporters say parental rights are under attack.

We heard from both sides of the issue in a meeting that went on for nearly three hours Thursday night.

Dozens of speakers were given 90 seconds to share what they think about the policy which could put in place a mandatory gender identity disclosure.

During the meeting, there were regular reminders from the district's board president to be respectful of all speakers and that those who were rowdy could be removed.

Six students spoke first and were all against the policy which would require staff and teachers to tell parents if their children ask to be called by a different name or gender.

"I'm a trans student myself, in which it would directly affect me and my friends," student Finnley Panesi said. "My friends, a lot of them don't go by the name they go with in school with their parents, and it would create a very toxic and difficult environment at their house. And that would just make things so much harder on them because I know a lot of my friends already have a hard time being themselves."

Panesi echoed her peers who said they were at the podium on behalf of their peers, who were scared to speak out.

"If I feel comfortable enough to tell my parents, then I want to do it in my own time, in my own way," Panesi said.

Among the signs of support, some spoke in favor of mandatory reporting within the district.

This is the first step of the board's process — and a policy will be created, the board's president said — based on the opinions expressed here.