Online Brokerage Shares Surge

Shares of E-Trade Group bloomed Monday, adding 40 percent after Japanese-based Softbank announced it bought 27 percent of the online brokerage for $400 million, or $25.56 a share.

E-Trade's stock rose 10 to 34 1/2 Monday with more than 7.9 million shares changing hands, compared to an average daily trading volume of one million shares.

Despite being a pioneer in the hot Internet sector, E-Trade shares have barely budged this year. Until Monday, that is.

Pricing pressures in online trading commissions have weighed on the stock, even though several analysts and portfolio managers, such as Keith Benjamin of Robertson Stephens and Paul Cook of Munder's NetNet fund, believed the stock was undervalued.

With E-Trade shares still well below the 52-week high of 47 7/8 reached last September, Benjamin upgraded the stock to "strong buy" from "buy" on Monday.

"In our view, the stock still reflects fears of competition and barely reflects the company's value as a solid, fast-growing, high margin, brokerage brand," Benjamin wrote in his report.

E-Trade said it would use the money to market its new Destination Web site, which will offer investors a variety of financial services in addition to trading, such as insurance. The company could also use the money to scoop up competitors in the crowded online brokerage field.

According to Phil Leigh, vice president at Raymond James, E-Trade was advised by its investment bankers to be cautious with the money raised in a follow-on stock offering last year.

"I think for the last six months or more, it looked at that decision with some regret," Leigh said. "They realized they could have taken a more aggressive posture to distance themselves from the rest of the pack."

Softbank and E-Trade both recognized that buying new customers, either through marketing or acquisitions, would never be cheaper, Leigh said.

"We believe that online investing is going to be one of the highest growth business segments of the next decade," said Masayoshi Son, president and CEO of Softbank, which holds stakes in numerous technology companies. Son will also be joining E-Trade's Board of Directors.

Of course, not everybody thinks the E-Trade/Softbank pact changes the fundamentals of the brokerage business. "The real key is account growth since in my opinion, the prices are going to keep going down," said Ryan Jacob, portfolio manager of The Internet Fund.

E-Trade charges $14.95 or more per trade, a price that has held steady for some time despite being higher than the commission levied by many of its competitors.

According to the terms of the agreement, Softbank cannot purchase any more shares of E-Trade for five years and will not sell any stock for at least two years. E-Trade, meanwhile, has agreed to enter into marketing alliances with companies in Softbank's Internet portfolio.

Softbank, which recently agreed to boost its stake in Yahoo! to 1 percent from 27 percent, and E-Trade have had a long relationship. Softbank was a pre-IPO investor in the company and also worked with the company to launch an operation in Japan and Korea.

In addition, Softbank sold 833,333 shares of its 1 million-share investment in First Virtual Holdings (FVHI) to E-Trade for 60 cents each. First Virtual, an e-mail technology developer which was trading at less than a dollar as recently as April, gained 35 percent Monday to 6 1/4, making E-Trade's investment worth $5.2 million.

Written By Darren Chervitz