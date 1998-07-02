Oilers Re-Sign GM Glen Sather

Edmonton Oilers general manager Glen Sather re-signed with his small-market team Thursday despite interest from larger, richer clubs.

But Sather said it's unlikely his free agent goalie, Curtis Joseph, will stick around. Joseph, an unrestricted free agent, is seeking a $6 million contract which means he won't be an Oiler.

"He probably will (get $6 million)," Sather said at a news conference. "He'll probably get more than that."

Sather's contract put the final touches on the sale of the Oilers this spring by a group of local investors. He wouldn't release details of his own contract, except to say that it was longer than one year.

"I've been in Edmonton for most of my life and I plan on staying here for most of my life," he said.

Vancouver and the expansion Atlanta Thrashers had expressed interest in Sather.

"I really didn't want to be a carpetbagger and leave for the wrong reasons, thinking that I was preaching to the players and telling them one thing while I was doing something different myself," he said.

While Sather doesn't blame players for accepting contracts that give them multimillion-dollar raises for switching teams, he said he hopes his example convinces someone there's more to hockey than money.

"But there may be one guy, there might be one player that'll hear it and if it works, he stays," he said. "Who knows? There's a chance it might happen."

Jim Hole, spokesman for the group of local investors, said he was confident that Sather would sign but was glad he finally did.

"If you start talking about people on the management side, definitely (Sather's) the key piece of the puzzle," Hole said.

Hole's group has assured Sather that e'll have the resources to mount a competitive team.

"I still think you can win with a young team," Sather said. "I still think you can win with all the right reasons and maybe in the end that was really why I decided to stay here.

"I'd like to prove to these guys in New York and Philadelphia that they're going about it the wrong way."

