O'Donnell Ready To Rumble In Cincy

The Cincinnati Bengals on Tuesday signed free agent quarterback Neil O'Donnell to a four-year contract worth $17 million.

"We've admired Neil as a player for quite a few years," Bengals president and general manager Mike Brown said Tuesday night. "He's a tough quarterback who has played in a lot of big games, and we have a great deal of respect for what he has been able to achieve in the NFL."

The Bengals wouldn't release terms of the contract, but O'Donnell's agent, Leigh Steinberg, said Tuesday that it includes a signing bonus of nearly $3.8 million and a first-year salary of $1.5 million, for a total of nearly $5.3 million in the first year of the deal.

O'Donnell and Steinberg arrived in Cincinnati on Tuesday to work out the final details of the deal. O'Donnell also had to pass a Bengals physical examination.

"Any time you can acquire a veteran of Neil's caliber, it's a good thing for your team," said Bengals coach Bruce Coslet, who met last week with O'Donnell in New York.

At the team's minicamp in May, Coslet said Jeff Blake would be the starter and Paul Justin would be the backup. But now the Bengals are hoping that O'Donnell, 32, will challenge Blake, 27, for the starting job.

"When I talked to him, I told him I wasn't guaranteeing him anything," Coslet said of O'Donnell. "I told Jeff this and I told Neil this. If Jeff plays like he did last year, then Neil would beat him out. If Jeff plays like he did two years ago, then he (Neil) wouldn't beat him out."

The Jets cut O'Donnell last month.

The Bengals said O'Donnell, Steinberg, Brown and Coslet would hold a news conference Friday morning to discuss the deal.

O'Donnell, an eight-year veteran, knows the Bengals after spending six years (1990-95) with their AFC Central Division rivals, the Pittsburgh Steelers. He led Pittsburgh to the Super Bowl ending the 1995 season.

He made $12 million with the Jets in two seasons and originally was to be paid $4.25 million for the 1998 season, but the Jets were trying to reduce that to $2 million before they released him, Steinberg said.

O'Donnell completed 259 of 460 passes last season for 2,796 yards and 17 touchdowns.

The Bengals open camp July 23. The team attempted to sign quarterback Vinny Testaverde before he signed with the Jets.

Blake lost his starting job last season after the 11th game, when the Bengals promoted backup Boomer Esiason to be the starter. Esiason ended his playing career in January by agreeing to become an announcer on ABC's Monday Night Football telecasts.

The Bengals' other quarterbacks are Chad May and Eric Kresser.

