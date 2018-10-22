Obama campaigns for Jacky Rosen, Nevada Dems in Las Vegas

Former President Barack Obama is campaigning in Las Vegas for Nevada Democrats and for Senate candidate Jacky Rosen, who's hoping to unseat incumbent GOP Sen. Dean Heller in November.

Mr. Obama called upon Democrats to "restore some sanity to our politics," warning darkly of demagogues who "promise to fight for the little guy" and then "start undermining institutions essential to our democracy."

"There are states where Republicans are actively purging voter rolls right now," Obama told the crowd. This kind of politics is not just conservative, he said. "It's radical."

The consequences of your staying home, he told Nevadans, is "profoundly dangerous" to our democracy.