Oakley Assault Case Heads To Court

NBA veteran Charles Oakley Thursday waived his right to a preliminary hearing on a misdemeanor simple assault charge and the case was bound over for trial.

Oakley, traded last month to the Toronto Raptors, was cited June 29 after a woman claimed he punched her in the face outside an Atlanta restaurant.

Police said saronda smith told them that Oakley was angry with her because she refused to have sex with him and his girlfriend.

The case was bound over to Fulton County State Court. A trial date was not immediately set.

Oakley was traded last month by the New York Knicks to the Raptors for Marcus Camby.

