Numerous U.S. cell service providers having outages, tracking website says
Numerous U.S. cell service providers were experiencing outages Thursday morning, according to the tracking website downdetector.com.
AT&T, T Mobile and Verizon were among them.
Some municipalities were reporting issues with 911 service.
All the outages appear to have started at around the same time, shortly before 5 a.m. EST, downdetector said.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
