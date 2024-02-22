Watch CBS News
Numerous U.S. cell service providers having outages, tracking website says

Numerous U.S. cell service providers were experiencing outages Thursday morning, according to the tracking website downdetector.com.

AT&T, T Mobile and Verizon were among them.

Some municipalities were reporting issues with 911 service.

All the outages appear to have started at around the same time, shortly before 5 a.m. EST, downdetector said. 

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

