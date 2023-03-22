North Central College in Naperville names first-ever Black, female president North Central College in Naperville names first-ever Black, female president 00:39

CHICAGO (CBS) -- This Women's History Month, one woman is making history in the western suburbs.

Anita Thomas is the first woman, and the first person of color, to be selected to serve as president of North Central College in Naperville.

The school caller her a mission-driven leader with 25 years in higher education. She will also hold the faculty rank of professor of psychology.

She comes to North Central College after serving as the executive vice president and provost at St. Catherine University in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Thomas was elected unanimously by the college's Board of Trustees after a months-long search. She will start her new job on July 1.

She also has Chicago connections as she earned a bachelor's degree in education and social policy from Northwestern University and her master's degree and doctorate in counseling from Loyola University Chicago. Thomas also worked for 10 years at Loyola as a faculty member in the counseling psychology and school counseling department.

