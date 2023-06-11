Formerly paralyzed Aurora teen walks in a 5K race Formerly paralyzed Aurora teen walks in a 5K race 02:10

Saturday morning was the first race starting horn former Smoky Hill High School all-star runner Noble Haskell had heard for a long time.

That's because it's the first race he has participated in for nearly two years. He was in a car accident in 2021 that left him completely paralyzed.

Hell bent on not giving up the life he loves, Noble worked with trainers from Barwis Performance to learn how to not only move but walk again

Saturday he, Barwis, his mother Krisi Hantke and their friends hosted "Nobles 5k". A race at Smoky Hill High School in Aurora with funds going toward Noble's continued rehabilitation. Approximately 350 people signed up to run the three-mile course while Noble walked a portion of it.

"My brain's on autopilot dude," Noble told his trainer as he walked the course.

Slowly, step by step, inches became feet, became miles and Noble with the support of his community behind him, rounded the final turn and headed for the home stretch.

"He's got it right here. Come on," said his trainers encouraging him forward.

He crossed the finish line alone with no cane, no help and no fear and fell into his mother's arms who has never doubted him.

"That's Nobel. That's the grit, that's the determination that Nobel showed throughout his life but especially during recovery," said Hantke.