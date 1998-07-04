The number of people sickened by the largest outbreak of illness ever from bad oysters is expected to rise.

Already, more than 250 have been affected, shutting down the oyster industry in Texas, and putting a lot of people out of work, reports CBS News Correspondent Cynthia Bowers.

Teeming oyster beds in Galveston, Texas, are begging to be harvested, but fishing has stopped. The oysters may be tainted and so they cannot be sold. The scare has emptied the bay of oyster boats.

"The way I makes a living, you know, is oysters, for the last 30 years," says Wallace Coney. "I don't have no other income and really no skills for nothing else."

With a full house of family members depending on him, Coney is frightened, facing utility bills already past due.

Lisa Halili is anxious as well. Normally, she ships 300,000 oysters a day. Now they are sitting in a cooler. Her decision is voluntarily abandon the oyster beds has forced her to lay off 80 employees.

"It is so frustrating," says Halili, "because people don't realize how many jobs are at stake."

Bowers reports that people who have worked these waters for years have never seen this problem before. A simple bacteria that occurs naturally in Galveston Bay is showing up at high levels in this season's oyster crop. Experts blame warmer, saltier water, due to the hot dry spring.

Marine biologist John Schwarz is tracking a bug that doesn't usually cause illness. But until heavy rains dilute the salt level in the bay, the organism will continue to multiply rapidly.

"Every half hour or less, it will double in numbers," says Schwarz.

He says consumers can avoid problems by not eating raw oysters from Texas. but for people like Wallace Coney, it's not so simple. There are no pearls in these oysters - and no pay.

