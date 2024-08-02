NJ man indicted after trying to open aircraft door mid-flight, needed to be restrained, prosecutors say

NJ man indicted over "disruptive behavior" on American Airlines flight NJ man indicted over "disruptive behavior" on American Airlines flight 01:05

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man from New Jersey was indicted by a federal grand jury this week after alleged "disruptive and life-threatening behavior" aboard an American Airlines flight in July, prosecutors said.

Eric Gapco of Delanco, New Jersey is accused of trying to open the exterior doors multiple times mid-flight, propositioning a flight attendant for sex, vaping, locking himself in the bathroom and bothering other passengers aboard a July 18 flight from Seattle, Washington to Dallas, Texas.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Salt Lake City, Utah announced the indictment this week.

Videos from on board the plane showed flight attendants trying to control a shirtless Gapco. Passengers seemed to help out as flight attendants tied up his hands and feet.

Video from aboard the flight shows police leading Gapco off the plane after it was diverted to Salt Lake City.

The flight was diverted to Salt Lake City so Gapco could be removed from the plane. Salt Lake City police are seen escorting Gapco up the aisle from the back of the aircraft.

According to a court document, Gapco told officers who arrested him that he had eaten about 10 marijuana edibles "and that he was not sure of the THC milligrams content for each of the edibles."

The same document alleges Gapco "continued to engage in violent and erratic behavior after being arrested upon landing in Salt Lake City."

Gapco allegedly broke glass in the door of a holding cell at the airport, and spat on an officer, according to the motion for detention filed in federal court in Utah.

Data from FlightAware shows the flight, AA 2101, completed its trip to Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport the following day.