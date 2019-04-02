Stabbings, chaos at Nipsey Hussle vigil; suspect named in his slaying

Six people were stabbed and several others injured Monday night when a crowd of hundreds who'd gathered outside Nipsey Hussle's clothing store in South Los Angeles to pay their respects to slain rapper suddenly stampeded from the area, authorities said. CBS Los Angeles reports the peaceful vigil turned chaotic around 8:10 p.m. near an intersection when people scattered across the packed parking lot.

Police named a suspect late Monday:

Eric Holder is wanted for Homicide in the shooting of Nipsey Hussle. He was last seen in a 2016 white 4 door Chevy Cruze CA license plate 7RJD742. Anyone with information related to his whereabouts or this deadly shooting is urged to contact South Bureau Homicide at 323-786-5100 pic.twitter.com/3pX4fbezDs — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) April 2, 2019

It wasn't clear why the crowd suddenly tried to leave the scene.

Social media video showed people running into each other and people being carried away.

Police told CBS News six people were stabbed. There was no word on their condition.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said 19 people were taken to hospitals, at least two in critical condition and at least one who was hit by a vehicle. Most had what the department called "trample injuries" that were "sustained when the crowd rushed out."

L.A. Police Chief Michael Moore said earlier reports of shots fired at the vigil were apparently inaccurate and L.A. Fire said there didn't appear that anyone had been shot.

Mourners had gathered on and off at Marathon Clothing since the Grammy-nominated rapper and community activist was gunned down in front of the store Sunday afternoon.

But CBS L.A. reported at least three people were critically injured and taken to a hospital, citing officials. It was unclear how those people were hurt. As many as six people at the scene sustained minor injuries, Los Angeles police spokesman Josh Rubenstein said.

Fans brought candles, flowers, posters and items of clothing to pay their respects to the 33-year-old rapper.

Officers cleared the parking lot where the memorial was held, but some from the crowd were still gathered nearby nearly an hour after the stampede occurred.

Several people in the crowd become rowdy as police attempted to block off the area, throwing candles and other items at officers, CBA L.A. said.

Police were on a modified tactical alert following the stampede, according to Rubenstein.

Hussle, whose real name was Ermias Joseph Asghedom, was shot to death in front of Marathon Clothing, the store he founded in 2017. Two other men were hit in the shooting but their wounds weren't considered life-threatening.

An autopsy performed Monday determined Asghedom was shot in the head and torso, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner. His death was ruled a homicide, officials said.

The Grammy-nominated rapper was being remembered not just for his music but for his deep community involvement and activism.