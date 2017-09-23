NFL teams respond to Trump's comments about player protests

After a day of reactions from NFL players -- and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell -- condemning President Trump's comments that athletes who won't stand for the national anthem should be fired, NFL teams also issued statements in supporting their players.

"It's unfortunate that the President decided to use his immense platform to make divisive and offensive statements about our players and the NFL. We strongly believe that players are leaders in our communities and positive influences," said Green Bay Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy in a statement. "As Americans, we are fortunate to be able to speak openly and freely.

The Packers were not the only team to chime in.

Statement from Arthur Blank: pic.twitter.com/20DH3DHc4e — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) September 23, 2017

Statement from Miami Dolphins Owner and Founder of Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality (RISE) Stephen Ross. pic.twitter.com/6W3mXwJO6M — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) September 23, 2017

Statement from Buffalo Bills Owners Terry and Kim Pegula. pic.twitter.com/i3D5xzBBSn — Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) September 24, 2017

Giants co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch issued a statement to Sports Illustrated calling Mr. Trump's comments "inappropriate, offensive and divisive" and said they were "proud of our players."

At a campaign rally for Alabama Sen. Luther Strange, Mr. Trump said to loud applause "wouldn't you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, you'd say, 'Get that son of a b---- off the field right now. Out! He's fired."

After athletes in the NFL and NBA criticized Mr. Trump, Goodell weighed in, saying "divisive comments like these demonstrate an unfortunate lack of respect for the NFL, our great game and all of our players, and a failure to understand the overwhelming force for good our clubs and players represent in our communities."

Mr. Trump responded with a tweet, writing that Goodell should "tell them to stand!"

The NFL Players Association, a union for NFL players, responded that they "no longer can afford to stick to sports."

"We will never back down," executive director DeMaurice Smith said in a statement. "We no longer can afford to stick to sports."